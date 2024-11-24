Mizzou wins fifth straight, third by more than 35

The Missouri Tigers have done what they needed to through the easy portion of their schedule.

Dominate.

After a shaky first few games where the Tigers looked to have last year’s recurring issues finishing games strong, the last three have been everything Missouri needed.

The Tigers beat the worst team in Division I by 72, then another bottom-50 team by 35. Sunday they added a 112-63 win to the record against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, rated No. 362 out of 364 in the KenPom rankings, at Mizzou Arena. It was the first time in school history the Tigers have won three consecutive games by at least 35 points.

“I thought our players did a great job connecting to the game plan,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “Each individually were able to tap in how they need to concentrate to continue to move us in a positive direction.”

After scoring 111 against Mississippi Valley State, the Tigers set a new Gates-era record of points scored Sunday on the backs of Mark Mitchell’s first 20-point performance as a Tiger and Anthony Robinson’s first career double-double. Robinson finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to near a triple-double.

“Just going out there, playing hard every play, not trying to focus on nothing, just going out getting my teammates involved,” Robinson said. “And, you know, just having fun.”

The Tigers did start the game slowly again, struggling to find the basket as the team opened the game 0-for-3 with all three shots coming from beyond the arc.

Then Gates went to the bench just 2:05 into the game and brought on Caleb Grill, who entered the game shooting 73.9 percent from beyond the arc in his past three games, with his 17 made triples the most by a Tiger in a three-game stretch in 20 years.

Grill made his presence known immediately, swinging a cross-court pass to Robinson for a right-wing 3 to put the Tigers in front 3-2 with 17:19 left in the first half. The Tigers would not trail again.

The Tigers missed three shots on their next possession, but grabbed the rebound all three times, with Mitchell grabbing the final one and deciding that was enough misses as he threw down a two-handed dunk.

Then Grill hit a right-wing 3 off a Robinson assist to give the Tigers an 8-0 run and 8-2 lead with 15:48 left in the first half.

“His teammates are finding him, they’re doing a great job, but he’s not even focused on that, he’s focused on the defensive end,” Gates said. “And when you have a guy hunt basketballs the way that he does, whether it’s a loose ball or rebound … his mind is in the right place, but his team is finding him and the gravity of what he does is stretching the defense out.”

Pine Bluff came back to tie the game at 12 with 13:22 left, but the Tigers ran out to a 9-2 run to take the lead for good.