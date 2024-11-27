Mizzou wins sixth straight

After three straight wins by more than 35 points, the Tigers came out flat.

But they didn’t finish that way as Missouri beat the Lindenwood Lions 81-61 on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.

But in the win, the Tigers might also have had a major loss.

Midway through the first half, graduate captain Caleb Grill took a forearm or elbow to the back of the head while going for a rebound and was down on the court for more than 10 minutes before being taken off on a stretcher with a backboard and a neck brace holding his body in place.

He gave a thumbs up to the crowd on his way off the floor and was reported by a team official as “responsive” while on his way to the hospital for tests and treatment.

“No one likes to see their teammate go down, we’ll go over there and check on him,” Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. “... Precaution is what we’re going to take when he took an elbow to the head. Credit to our EMS team.

“... You don’t think about the game, you don’t think about anything else. You just want your student athlete to be OK.”

Grill, who had been a spark plug for Missouri’s offense off the bench in the Tigers’ recent string of big wins, was sent into the game alongside Tony Perkins as the Tigers struggled early once again.

Lindenwood led 4-3 after two free throws with 17:00 left in the first half as the Tigers were just 1-for-3 in the first three minutes.

The teams then tied at 4 and 6 before a Jordan Wildy 3 put Lindenwood up 9-7 with 15:53 to play.

Missouri came back to tie at 11, then the teams tied at 13, 15 and 17 before the Tigers finally pulled ahead when Tamar Bates took two free throws after the flagrant foul against Grill with 10:16 left in the first half.

Two Perkins layups made it 25-19 Missouri with 7:34 left, but the Lions stormed back again to tie at 25.

“Had some battles early trying to figure out my situation, but I just kept sticking with it, grinding, figuring out ways to get healthy,” Perkins said. “... Feeling good, feeling like myself more and more every day.”

Missouri pulled ahead for good as Jacob Crews collected an assist from Bates following an offensive rebound and hit a 3 from the left wing to jump start an 8-0 Tiger run.

Marques Warrick then hit a 3, three of his 17 points, and Aidan Shaw sank a free throw to send Missouri into halftime on a 12-2 run and holding a 37-27 lead.

“I knew that they would provide the spark on both sides of the ball,” Gates said. “Specifically Aidan Shaw being able to get a tip dunk and be able to fly around and use his athleticism and quickness. … Ques is always ready man, he’s a silent assassin. He’s stealth.”