Mizzou women beat Western Illinois, 75-55

The Missouri Tigers sank 12 3-pointers, led by eight from Abbey Schreake, to go on the road and beat Western Illinois, 75-55, Friday night in Macomb, Ill.

Screacke was 9-of-17 shooting from the floor and 8-of-14 from 3 to total a career-high 26 points, powering the Tiger offense off the bench.

Grace Slaughter (14), Laniah Randle (11) and Nyah Wilson (10) joined Schreacke in double figures, while Randle added a team-high nine rebounds and Averi Kroenke dished out seven assists, starting her second game after joining the lineup this week.

The Tigers jumped out to a 9-2 lead after two Slaughter free throws ended a 9-0 Tiger run with 6:24 left in the first quarter, then Schreacke’s first 3 made it 15-7 with 4:25 left before the first break.

Western Illinois came back to tie at 15, then took a 17-15 lead into the first break after ending the quarter on a 10-0 run.

The Leathernecks extended their lead to 19-15 after a jumper from Raegan McCowan, two of her game-high 27 points, but the Tigers stormed back with a 18-2 run to take a 33-21 lead after a Screacke 3 with 1:41 left before halftime.