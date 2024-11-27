Mizzou women bounce back with 85-57 win

After the Tiger win streak ended at four games in the first round of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida, Missouri responded with a strong offensive performance to beat Wichita State 85-57 on Tuesday.

Laniah Randle re-entered the Tiger starting lineup after one game coming off the bench, replacing Angelique Ngalakulondi, and produced her second double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds with six coming on the offensive end.

Ashton Judd led the way in her second game back in the lineup with 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field, 4-of-6 shooting from deep and 2-of-2 makes at the free-throw line. Judd added five rebounds.

Averi Kroenki continued in the role of distributor that she has taken since joining the lineup with a game-high six assists.

Missouri jumped out to a 4-0 lead after a Randle layup and Judd jumper, but Wichita State came back to tie at 4, then the Tigers started slowly pulling away early.

A Randle putback off an offensive rebound made it 8-4, then a Judd layup off a Kroenki assist made it 12-6.

Ngalakulondi grabbed one of her three boards on the offensive end and turned it into a layup off an Abbey Schreacke assist to create a 16-8 lead with 3:57 left in the first.

The lead got to double digits for the first time when Randle grabbed an offensive rebound, leading to a Ngalakulondi assist to Nyah Wilson for a 3-pointer with 1:10 left before the first break.

A Judd 3 made it 26-13 and the Tigers took a 26-15 lead into the second quarter, putting up Missouri’s second-best offensive quarter of the season.

Missouri added 19 points in the second quarter, with the lead growing to 14 after a Grace Slaughter 3 off a Kroenki assist, three of Slaughter’s 12 points helping her be named to the all-tournament team, then De’Myla Brown made an and-1 layup after Kroenke turned an offensive rebound into an assist with 2:30 left before halftime to create a 43-27 lead.

That was as far as the lead would get as Wichita State cut the advantage to 45-32 headed to the break.

The Tigers added another 21 points in the third quarter, while holding the Shockers to 11, to extend the lead.

A Kroenke steal-turned-layup made it 52-35 with 8:10 left in the third, then a Ngalakulondi and-1 putback layup made it 63-43 for the first 20-point lead of the night.

Tilda Sjokvist added a 3 following an offensive rebound to send the Tigers into the final break up 66-43.

Judd turned a steal into a layup with 8:59 to play to make it 71-43, then she grabbed a rebound off a Sjokvist block and turned it into a 3 off a Sjokvist assist to extend the lead past 30 for the first time at 81-49 with 4:23 left.

That was as big as the lead would get, but the Shockers never got closer than 26 the rest of the way.

Wilson added 11 points and three assists and Ngalakulondi had 10 points as five Tigers reached double figures.

Missouri outrebounded Wichita State 44-30, while the Tigers brought down 16 offensive boards.

The Tigers shot 33-of-65 (50.8 percent) overall, 8-of-16 (50 percent) from 3 and 11-of-19 (57.9 percent) at the free-throw line.

The Tigers led the Shockers 44-20 in points in the paint and scored 23 second-half points off 11 Shocker turnovers.

Missouri (6-3) will return home to face Jackson State at 2 p.m. Sunday.