Mizzou women bow out in first round of SEC Tournament

The Missouri Tigers led 46-32 with 8:18 left in the third quarter after a Grace Slaughter layup.

Then the No. 15-seeded Tigers would score just nine points in the final 18 minutes as they dropped a 75-55 game to the No. 10-seeded Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

The loss likely ends the Tigers’ season with a record of 14-18 overall and 3-13 in the SEC and the 15-year tenure of Robin Pingeton with a record of 250-218 with the Tigers and 394-298 as a head coach.

The Tigers have talked all season about being able to stop the bleeding, but Wednesday was the worst Missouri fans saw as the Tigers did not score from the field between the 8:28 mark of the third and the 4:39 mark of the fourth, missing 18 consecutive attempts. The lone Missouri point in that stretch was a Slaughter free throw that made it a 35-1 Mississippi State run.

Missouri’s 14-point lead early in the third turned into a 20-point Mississippi State lead with 5:14 left to play.

Missouri was able to score slightly down the stretch, keeping the lead at about 20 points the rest of the way.

Ashton Judd led Missouri with 15 points and seven rebounds, reaching 1,000 career points, while Nyah Wilson added 11 points off the bench.

No other Tiger reached double figures.