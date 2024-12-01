Mizzou women cruise past Jacksonville State

The Missouri Tigers dominated the paint on the way to a 79-45 win against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Mizzou Arena on Sunday.

The Tigers won the rebounding battle 42-30 with a 50-18 advantage in points in the paint in the matchup.

“We did a good job of attacking the paint,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “I thought we did a good job getting out and running in transition. I thought we could get some good looks in transition against this team and we did.”

And that dominance came with the Tigers starting a guard-heavy lineup.

For the second consecutive game, Missouri sat usual starting forward Angelique Ngalakulondi, opting for a lineup of Grace Slaughter, Laniah Randle, Nyah Wilson, Averi Kroenke and Ashton Judd.

“We’ve got a lot of players that could potentially be in that lineup,” Pingeton said. “No. 1, never want to get comfortable. Want to keep these girls, young ladies, competing in practice. Sometimes it’s matchups, sometimes we think we can get more out of players that we’re not getting. I need Angie to be a lot more aggressive from a rebounding standpoint.”

The Tigers never trailed in the matchup as a Wilson free throw put Missouri in front for good with 8:58 left in the first quarter.

Slaughter added a layup, the first of her co-game-high 15 points, off a steal and a Wilson assist, then Randle grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a putback to create a 7-2 advantage. Randle would end with 15 points and 10 rebounds, her second double-double of the young season.

Judd, who ended with 12 points, added a layup to make it 12-2 Missouri at the 6:30 mark of the first quarter.

“Just letting the game come to me, just credit to my teammates for finding me,” Judd said. “... Just getting downhill and getting two feet, just trying to get in a window.”

Missouri extended as far as a 13-point lead in the first quarter three times, the last of which came on a Hannah Linthacum fastbreak layup off a Tilda Sjokvist assist. Linthacum ended with a season-high nine points, her second highest career total behind a 20-point performance against UMKC last year, to go with five rebounds, while Sjovkist dished out a game-high six assists.

The layup made it 23-10 Missouri at the first break.