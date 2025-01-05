Mizzou women drop 14th consecutive SEC game

(Photo by Gary Cosby Jr. - USA TODAY Sports)

The first Missouri road trip since late November didn’t go the way the Tigers were hoping. The No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide beat Mizzou in every quarter except the fourth, when the teams tied, to win 68-49, a final score much closer than the game felt early in the fourth. No Tiger scored in double figures as Angelique Ngalakulondi and Nyah Wilson led the team with nine each, while Grace Slaughter and Abbey Schreacke, who hit two 3-pointers in the final minute, ended with eight points each. Ngalakulondi had eight rebounds as she bounced back from a game against South Carolina where she played just eight total minutes. Alabama, playing without second-leading scorer Sarah Ashlee Barker who was hurt in the Tide’s matchup with Florida, started somewhat slowly as Missouri led 7-4 after an Ashton Judd and-1 layup with 5:37 left in the first quarter. A Ngalakulondi layup made the Missouri lead 9-6 30 seconds later, then a Wilson layup high off the glass extended the lead to 11-6 with 3:53 left.

