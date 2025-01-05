Mizzou women drop 14th consecutive SEC game

The first Missouri road trip since late November didn’t go the way the Tigers were hoping.
The No. 19 Alabama Crimson Tide beat Mizzou in every quarter except the fourth, when the teams tied, to win 68-49, a final score much closer than the game felt early in the fourth.
No Tiger scored in double figures as Angelique Ngalakulondi and Nyah Wilson led the team with nine each, while Grace Slaughter and Abbey Schreacke, who hit two 3-pointers in the final minute, ended with eight points each.
Ngalakulondi had eight rebounds as she bounced back from a game against South Carolina where she played just eight total minutes.
Alabama, playing without second-leading scorer Sarah Ashlee Barker who was hurt in the Tide’s matchup with Florida, started somewhat slowly as Missouri led 7-4 after an Ashton Judd and-1 layup with 5:37 left in the first quarter.
A Ngalakulondi layup made the Missouri lead 9-6 30 seconds later, then a Wilson layup high off the glass extended the lead to 11-6 with 3:53 left.
But then Alabama’s offense got rolling, scoring the quarter’s final nine points to take a 15-11 lead into the first break.
The Tide then added two more points out of the break to extend to an 11-0 run and Mizzou never got back within a possession.
Alabama extended to a 24-15 lead after a Zaay Green layup, two of her game-high 23 points, then the lead got to double digits for the first time after two Christabel Ezumah free throws with 40 seconds left before halftime.
Two Esseence Cody free throws sent the Tide into halftime leading 32-20.
Alabama dominated the third quarter, extending to a 20-point lead for the first time when Karly Weathers hit a jumper, then taking a 50-31 lead into the fourth quarter after two Grace Slaughter free throws cut the advantage with 39 seconds left.
The Tide extended as far as a 30-point lead at 64-34 with 4:45 left to play, but Mizzou scored 15 of the game’s final 20 points to cut the lead back to 19 at the final buzzer.
Missouri shot 16-of-47 (34 percent) from the field, 3-of-12 (25 percent) at the 3-point line - though were just 1-of-10 before the final minute - and 14-of-17 (82.4 percent) from the free-throw line.
Alabama shot 22-of-55 (40 percent) overall, 5-of-15 (33.3 percent) from 3 and 19-of-23 (82.6 percent) from the charity stripe.
Alabama out-rebounded Missouri 37-32 and forced 20 Tiger turnovers, which the Tide scored 18 points off of.
The Tide beat the Tigers 32-20 in the paint, 22-2 on second chances and 10-2 on fast breaks.
Missouri (11-6, 0-2 SEC) will look for its first SEC win since Jan. 18, 2024, when it hits the road to face Georgia at 5 p.m. Thursday.
