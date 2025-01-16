Mizzou women fall to 0-5 in SEC play

The Missouri Tigers had no answer for Payton Verhulst.

The senior guard shot 13-of-19 overall, 6-of-9 from 3 and 6-of-6 at the free-throw line as she poured in 38 points to power the Oklahoma Sooners to an 80-63 win against the Tigers, handing Mizzou its 17th consecutive SEC loss in Norman, Oklahoma on Thursday.

Grace Slaughter continued to heat up in SEC play, after scoring 13 points against South Carolina and just 13 combined against Alabama and Georgia, Slaughter had 17 against Florida and 15 on Thursday.

Laniah Randle added 15 points and neared a double-double with nine rebounds for the Tigers.

No other Mizzou player scored in double figures, though Averi Kronke dished out four assists.

Verhulst got the game started with her first 3, then Missouri came back to tie the game at 5 after a layup from Slaughter and a free throw from Ashton Judd.

Oklahoma extended to a 10-5 lead, then led 19-10 before Judd hit a 3 with 59 seconds left to cut the lead to 6.

Nevaeh Tot hit a 3 with 32 seconds left to send Oklahoma into the first break leading 22-13.

Oklahoma extended the lead to 11 with 7:58 left in the second, but the Tigers went on a 8-1 run with a layup from Kroenke, and two 3s from Slaughter to cut the lead to 27-23 with 6:46 left before halftime.

The Tigers stayed close, but Verhulst hit a layup with 18 seconds left to extend the Oklahoma lead to 39-32 going to halftime.

Then Verhulst really got to work.

Oklahoma stormed out to an 11-0 run to open the second half with all 11 coming from Verhulst as she scored 20 points in the third quarter alone on 6-of-6 shooting and all six of her free throws.

The Tigers never recovered from Oklahoma building an 18-point lead with 7:49 left. Missouri got back within 14 when Randle put back an offensive rebound, but Oklahoma built out to a 21-point lead after a Verhulst 3 with 5:05 left.

The Sooners took a 63-47 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers never got closer than a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter as Oklahoma built out to a 20-point lead with 1:40 left before a De’Myla Brown 3 created the final margin with 1:20 left to play.

Missouri shot 22-of-58 (37.9 percent) from the field, 7-of-21 (33.3 percent) from 3 and 12-of-16 (75 percent) at the line.

Oklahoma was 28-of-54 (51.9 percent) overall, 11-of-24 (45.8 percent) from deep and 13-of-16 (81.3 percent) at the charity stripe.

Missouri outrebounded Missouri 33-31. Oklahoma recorded 22 assists on 28 made shots.

Missouri (11-9, 0-5) will stay on the road to play at Auburn at 2 p.m. Sunday.