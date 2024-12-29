Mizzou women finish non-conference play with win

The Missouri Tigers bounced back from a loss to Oral Roberts with a 90-51 win against Jackson State on Sunday, finishing non-conference play with a win to get to 11-4.
Five players scored in double figures to lead the Tigers to their win at Mizzou Arena, with Grace Slaughter in front at 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. She also grabbed four rebounds.
Laniah Randle added 11 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career, to go with seven rebounds and four steals, while Angelique Ngalakulondi added 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season, while also blocking four shots.
Ashton Judd added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Abbey Schreacke had 10 points.
The Tigers jumped out to a 12-1 lead after a Nyah Wilson layup as they held the advantage wire-to-wire.
A Judd layup pushed the advantage to 21-5, then a Randle fastbreak layup off a Tilda Sjokvist assist made it 24-7 after the first quarter.
The Tigers continued building, getting to a 20-point lead for the first time when Ngalakulondi grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a putback with 5:18 left before halftime, then a Slaughter 3 made it 42-14 with 3:23 left before the break.
The Tigers would not get to a 30-point advantage before halftime, but a Sjokvist layup with 34 seconds left sent the Tigers into halftime leading 46-19.
The Tigers got to a 30-point advantage when Averi Kroenke hit a jumper off a turnover to make it 55-24 with 5:59 left in the third and Missouri extended to a 39-point lead when Randle hit a free throw with 1:44 left in the third.
The Tigers would stay at 39 as Schreacke hit a 3 to send the Tigers into the fourth quarter leading 69-30.
A De’Myla Brown layup with 2:07 left got the lead to 40 for the first time at 86-45, then a Luci Milkovic jumper made it 88-47 before traded baskets created the final 39-point advantage.
The Tigers shot 34-of-67 (50.7 percent) from the field, 8-of-20 (40 percent) from 3 and 14-of-19 (73.7 percent) at the free-throw line. Mizzou out-rebounded Jackson State 50-33 and forced 19 turnovers that led to 31 points for the Tigers.
Missouri dominated points in the pain 48-18 and fastbreak points 32-5.
Missouri (11-4) will start conference play by hosting No. 2 South Carolina at 6 p.m. Thursday.
