Mizzou women finish non-conference play with win

(Photo by Kyle McAreavy - MizzouToday)

The Missouri Tigers bounced back from a loss to Oral Roberts with a 90-51 win against Jackson State on Sunday, finishing non-conference play with a win to get to 11-4. Five players scored in double figures to lead the Tigers to their win at Mizzou Arena, with Grace Slaughter in front at 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. She also grabbed four rebounds. Laniah Randle added 11 points, surpassing 1,000 for her career, to go with seven rebounds and four steals, while Angelique Ngalakulondi added 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season, while also blocking four shots. Ashton Judd added 10 points and seven rebounds, while Abbey Schreacke had 10 points.

The Tigers jumped out to a 12-1 lead after a Nyah Wilson layup as they held the advantage wire-to-wire. A Judd layup pushed the advantage to 21-5, then a Randle fastbreak layup off a Tilda Sjokvist assist made it 24-7 after the first quarter. The Tigers continued building, getting to a 20-point lead for the first time when Ngalakulondi grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a putback with 5:18 left before halftime, then a Slaughter 3 made it 42-14 with 3:23 left before the break. The Tigers would not get to a 30-point advantage before halftime, but a Sjokvist layup with 34 seconds left sent the Tigers into halftime leading 46-19.