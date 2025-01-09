Mizzou women lose on buzzer beater

For a long time, it looked like the long Missouri Tiger SEC losing streak was going to end.

Mizzou held the Georgia Bulldogs scoreless for more than 5 minutes at the end of the second quarter to take a double-digit lead into halftime, then held the Bulldogs at bay to take an 11-point lead to the fourth quarter.

But the Bulldogs chipped away and chipped away, getting to within a point with 9 seconds left on a De’Mauri Flournoy 3-pointer. Then, Missouri inbounded the ball and instead of an immediate foul, the Bulldogs forced a jump ball and collected possession with 7 seconds to play, setting up a Trinity Turner buzzer-beating 3 from the left wing to put the Bulldogs in front 74-72 and send the Tigers home with their 15th consecutive SEC loss.

The teams went back and forth with eight lead changes and five ties in the first quarter, but the Bulldogs were able to take a 7-0 run into the break to go from a 21-20 Tiger lead with a minute to go to a 27-21 Georgia lead heading to the second quarter.

Georgia extended to an 8-point lead early in the second quarter, but the Tigers began chipping away with a Hannah Linthacum layup before an Angelique Ngalakulondi layup got Missouri within 31-27 with 6:35 left.

Laniah Randle added a second-chance layup off her own miss to get Missouri within 31-29 then the Bulldogs hit their final shot of the second quarter with 5:40 left to extend the lead to 33-29.

A Ngalakulondi free throw, a Randle jumper and an Ashton Judd 3 put the Tigers in front with 3:55 left, then Missouri extended with jumpers from Nyah Wilson and Judd, a layup from Ngalakulondi and a layup from Randle with 47 seconds left to create a 43-33 Tiger lead at halftime.

Missouri maintained at least a two-possession lead throughout the third quarter, then 3s from Abbey Schreacke and Judd in the final 1:31 put the Tigers up 57-46 up at the final break.

Judd hit another 3 to open the fourth quarter, extending to the biggest lead of the night at 60-46, but then the Bulldogs began charging back.

Asia Avinger hit a 3 to get back within 11, then Miyah Verse scored on a second-chance layup to get to 60-51.

A Turner layup got Georgia within 62-56 with 6:09 left to play, but the Tigers were able to extend back to a 9-point lead of an Averi Kroenke 3.

The lead got down to 4 after a Verse layup with 3:53 left, then 2 after a Mia Woolfolk layup with 3:06 left.

A Flournoy 3 got the Bulldogs within a point at 68-67 with 1:38 left as the comeback was nearly complete.

Ngalakulondi attempted to hold it off with a second-chance layup, then Grace Slaughter hit two free throws to extend to a 72-68 lead with 17 seconds left. But Flournoy hit another 3 with nine seconds left to cap off her 19-point day before Turner hit the game-winner off an assist from Avinger.

Turner ended with 18 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for Georgia, which had four players score in double figures.

Judd ended with 22 points for Missouri on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-6 from 3, while dishing out five assists. Ngalakulondi added 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, but went just 1-of-4 at the free-throw line and had an empty trip to the charity stripe late in the game. She brought down 10 rebounds for a double-double, as did Randle who scored 12 points for her own double-double.

Wilson led the Tigers with seven assists.

Missouri shot 28-of-59 (47.5 percent) from the field and 8-of-16 (50 percent) from 3, while hitting 8-of-12 free throws. But the Tigers were outshot 18-11 in overall attempts in the fourth as Georgia hit 10-of-18 and Mizzou was 5-of-11 in the final 10 minutes.

Georgia shot 29-of-68 (42.6 percent) from the field, 8-of-26 (30.8 percent) from 3 and 8-of-12 (66.7 percent) from the line in the game.

The Bulldogs out-rebounded Missouri 39-33, both teams committed 12 turnovers and were equal in defensive rebounds. But six extra offensive rebounds led to six more second-chance points for Georgia in a game that ended with 12 lead changes.

Missouri (11-7) will return to Mizzou Arena for a 2 p.m. game hosting Florida on Sunday as the Tigers continue to try to end the conference losing streak that dates to Jan. 18 last season when the Tigers beat Georgia.