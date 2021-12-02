Mizzou women stay unbeaten behind Blackwell's double-double

A few minutes into Thursday’s contest with SIU-Edwardsville, it looked like the Missouri women's basketball team wouldn't be able to break the Cougars' full-court press. The Tigers turned the ball over six times in the first quarter and looked discombobulated playing against a defensive style they hadn’t seen so far this season.

Eventually, the Tigers were able to break down the defense. Missouri took advantage of the chances they got in the first half — making 20 of 30 field goal — to take a 17-point lead into the locker room. It never looked back, cruising to a 79-46 win to take the program to an undefeated 8-0 — its best start since the 2015-16 season, in which it won its first 13 contests.

“It’s a good feeling, in a roundabout way, that you can be so frustrated with a 30-point win,” head coach Robin Pingeton said.

Star junior Aijha Blackwell was a rebound away from a first-half double-double. She led the way with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

“Aijha, in that first half, was key for us,” Pingeton said. “I just think she showcased a little bit more [of] her skillset in regards to really being able to break that pressure.”

Blackwell has been a walking double-double all season. She’s recorded one in all but two games so far.

“[I’ve had] a hunger for the ball,” Blackwell said. “[I’ve been] hungry and resilient to go get the boards.”