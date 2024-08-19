PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Mizzou WR Luther Burden named to the AP Preseason All-America first-team

Jarod Hamilton • PowerMizzou
Staff Writer
The Associated Press released its preseason All-American list and Mizzou wide receiver Luther Burden III was one of 10 SEC players to crack the first team. The news comes a week after Mizzou was ranked No. 11 in both the AP and USA Today's preseason polls.

Burden had a career year in 2023 with 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns as he helped lead the Tigers to an 11-2 record.

Burden is the second Mizzou player in three years to be selected to the AP preseason All-America team. Kicker Harrison Mevis was selected to the second team in 2022.

The Tigers will face two first-teamers in Alabama's guard Parker Brailsford and kicker Graham Nicholson when the teams face off in Week 9. The Crimson Tide's guard Tyler Booker was also named to the second team.

Texas A&M EDGE Nic Scourton and Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman and safety Billy Bowman represent the second-team selections Mizzou will also face this season when it takes on Texas A&M in Week 5 and Oklahoma in Week 11.

