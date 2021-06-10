Montana State OL transfer Connor Wood commits to Missouri

In-person recruiting is back, and PowerMizzou will be your source for all the latest recruiting visit news and updates during the month of June. Click the image below and enter the promo code VISITS2021 to get premium access to the site free until Aug. 10. Offer valid through June 30.

Missouri added more talent to their offensive line on Thursday with the commitment of Montana State transfer Connor Wood, who is coming off a mid-week official visit with the Tigers.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pounder entered the transfer portal back on June 1st and quickly received an offer from the Missouri Tigers the next day.

He also had an offer from Indiana as well.

Wood was a 20-game starter for the Bobcats during the 2018 and 2019 seasons where he primarily played right tackle.

He was a freshman All-American during the 2018 season and All-American honorable mention in 2019.

Wood was listed as the Bobcats' starting left tackle after spring practice concluded.

The Meridian, Idaho native is a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.