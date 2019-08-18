On Tuesday, Holmes Co. (Miss.) defensive tackle Montra Edwards announced his commitment to Missouri.

However, that decision was short-lived, with the three-star prospect backing off his his pledge to the Tigers and announcing his intention to make his college choice and sign in December.

In his tweet, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect also announced a top six that includes the likes of Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Maryland.