Mookie Cooper to join PowerMizzou for weekly offseason show

Every year, PowerMizzou.com searches for new and exciting ways to improve the value of a subscription for die-hard Tiger fans. The new name, image and likeness rules surrounding college sports have given us a new avenue to do just that. Starting on February 1st, Tiger wide receiver Mookie Cooper will join PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond for a weekly web show to be broadcast through the end of spring football. Hangin' with Mookie Cooper will air ten times between February 1 and the end of spring football in April. The show will be sponsored by The Bruning Law Firm in St. Louis. "Everyone at The Bruning Law Firm is so excited to sponsor Mookie Cooper and his new show with PowerMizzou.com," A.J. Bruning said. "Mookie was a legend on the high school football field and now he’s taken his enormous talents to Columbia where he’ll represent our city for the home state school. We cant wait to see him play in 2022!"

We will talk plenty of Mizzou football with Cooper, a sophomore who transferred back to his home state after spending his freshman season at Ohio State. But the goal is for the show to be much more than that. We'll talk to Cooper about growing up in St. Louis, how he got started playing football, the recruiting process and more. We want to present Mizzou fans a chance to get to know Cooper beyond Saturdays on the football field. This show will present an opportunity for Cooper to tell his story as it relates to football, but also far beyond that. "I'm so excited to connect with all of the Missouri fans and the many that have followed my journey since my high school days," Cooper said. "Can’t wait to share more about my personal life and my life as a MIZZOU Tiger!” We will record the show and post it on our YouTube channel and here on PowerMizzou.com on Tuesdays beginning February 1. We will build in a couple of off weeks for spring break and any conflicts that may arise. The final show will be recorded and aired the week following the spring football game. We are proud to partner with Cooper and The Bruning Law Firm and to provide Tiger fans yet another way to follow their favorite team.

Click here to learn more about The Bruning Law Firm

The Bruning Law Firm helps people who were injured in an accident. Started by a father and his two sons, all former Mizzou grads, we treat our clients like family helping them recover and get the compensation they deserve. We are YOUR Missouri Law Firm. Go Tigers!