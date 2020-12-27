PowerMizzou - Sources: Music City Bowl “highly doubtful”

The Missouri football season appears to be over. According to multiple sources, the Music City Bowl, scheduled to be played between the Tigers and Iowa on Dec. 30, is “highly doubtful” due to an uptick in positive COVID-19 tests within the Missouri program. An official announcement about the game is expected to be made Sunday afternoon.

The increase in positive tests comes after Missouri allowed its players to return home for Christmas. The Tigers had already fielded a decimated roster due to opt outs and injuries for several games this season. The team also had star linebacker Nick Bolton and right tackle Larry Borom announce they will not play in the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the news.



