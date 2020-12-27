PowerMizzou - Sources: Music City Bowl “highly doubtful”

Sources: Music City Bowl “highly doubtful”
The Missouri football season appears to be over. According to multiple sources, the Music City Bowl, scheduled to be played between the Tigers and Iowa on Dec. 30, is “highly doubtful” due to an uptick in positive COVID-19 tests within the Missouri program. An official announcement about the game is expected to be made Sunday afternoon.
The increase in positive tests comes after Missouri allowed its players to return home for Christmas. The Tigers had already fielded a decimated roster due to opt outs and injuries for several games this season. The team also had star linebacker Nick Bolton and right tackle Larry Borom announce they will not play in the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the news.
Iowa has had COVID-19 issues as well. The Hawkeyes pauses football activities last week due to a spike in positive tests. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was among those to test positive. Iowa resumed practices on Saturday in preparation for the bowl game.
Missouri will finish the first season of the Eli Drinkwitz era with a 5-5 record. The bowl cancelation means Drinkwitz will not have the opportunity to earn a one-year extension and $100,000 raise. His contract would have triggered that if Missouri wins eight games or a bowl game in either of his first two seasons.
This is a developing story. PowerMizzou will continue to update it.