My top portal pickups after Day 1

With the amount of announcements of players entering the portal yesterday, I figured I’d put together a quick hitter of players I think would be the best targets for Mizzou. This is just my opinion, but I did try to stick with guys who seem like realistic targets.

(Photo by Joe Nicholson - USA TODAY Sports)

1. Miller Moss, QB from USC

Not a big shocker here. We know Moss is on campus for a visit and having him here for three days gives the staff time to give him the hard sell. If they can get the USC transfer quarterback locked in, that gives the team a better sell to the rest of the guys coming in. Moss spent two years sitting behind Bears No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, then led the Big 10 in passing yards per game last year with 2,555 total yards and 20 touchdowns to nine interceptions in nine starts. He went 4-5 in his starts with all five losses coming by one score, then was benched for the final three games of the season. PFF rated Moss at 79.2 as an offensive player and 77.4 as a passer last season with his best game being 91.8/91.5 against LSU in the season opener when he completed 27-of-37 passes for 378 yards and a score. He had four games of 300+ passing yards and another two of 293 and 283, but the 293 came against Washington when he was 30-of-50 with two touchdowns and three interceptions, leading to his benching. With one year of eligibility left, I think Moss is a great stop-gap player to get the Tigers over to Matt Zollers or Aidan Glover in 2026.

2. Kaidon Salter, QB from Liberty

But sometimes you don’t get your main target. So if Moss doesn’t work out, I think Salter brings that same stop-gap placement with one year of eligibility left. Salter is a fantastic dual-threat option, bringing a running ability that Moss doesn’t - though Moss isn’t immobile - after starting his career at Tennessee, Salter has 5,887 career passing yards and 2,013 rushing yards with 77 touchdowns and 31 turnovers. PFF had Salter as an 83.4 rated overall player in 2024 and a 77.2 passer. But 2023 was the season that sells Salter’s ability best, he was rated an 88.0 offensive player and 83.0 passer. In 2023, Salter had 2,869 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 177-of-291 (60.8 percent) of his passes. He also rushed for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns, but did fumble 10 times while leading Liberty to an undefeated season and a trip to the Fiesta Bowl. This year, Salter passed for 1,875 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions, while completing 146-of-262 (55.7 percent). He ran for 688 yards and seven touchdowns, but fumbled 11 times. I think with Salter, you’re buying the promise of 2023, but he’s more of an option that allows a true quarterback competition in camp. Still a good add, but not the same sell to other recruits as Moss.

3. Derek Simmons, OT from Western Carolina

I don’t love adding a necessary tackle from from lower competition levels, because going up against SEC competition is just different, but Simmons is a great option to plug up one of the open tackle spots. At 6-foot-6, 325 pounds, he’s got the size for SEC competition and he was rated as an 82.3 pass blocker and 74.4 run blocker last season. He played a majority of his snaps at left tackle, but did also switch over to right tackle for at least a handful of snaps in five games and played there as his primary spot for two matchups. Looks like Western Carolina had a lot of rotation going on to find the best options available. I think Simmons allows you an option that feels good, but leaves room for competition with the Tigers’ highly-ranked younger guys to fight for the spot.

4. Joshua Braun, RG from Arkansas

There’s some more work to be done on the offensive line and the Arky right guard is about as good as you can get. He’s listed as 6-6, 338 pounds and anchored the Razorback offensive line from the right guard spot. The Tigers could slot him right into the open spot there or he has the size to move to a tackle if need be. PFF had him as an 83.0 pass blocker last year and 67.7 run blocker. Not great for the run blocking Mizzou needs with its offense, but locking up a great pass blocker will be very important. If the Tigers could bring in both and leave just one O-line spot up for primary competition, that would set the team up very well.

5. Mikai Gbayor, LB from Nebraska

Linebacker has become even more of a spot of need and Gbayor will be on campus this week. The Tigers have had a key linebacker come from the portal for much of the past three years and Gbayor could be the next in the Ty’Ron Hopper/Corey Flagg line. The junior is listed at 6-2, 230, after recording 47 tackles last season and missing six. PFF graded him as a 73.3 overall defender, 79.8 run defenders, 64.9 pass rusher and 64.8 in pass coverage this season. Not perfect, but a good option to help lead a Tiger group that is losing most of its production.