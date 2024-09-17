Nebraska commit Jeremiah Jones back at Missouri

in other news
Flip watch: Update on two targets committed elsewhere
Missouri hosted one target committed elsewhere this weekend, another expected back on campus later this season.
Mizzou drops to No. 7 in the AP poll & remains at No. 8 in the Coaches poll
Missouri is ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the Coaches after its Week 3 win over No. 24 Boston College.
Snap Counts: Boston College
After each game this season, we will report the snap counts for individual Missouri players.
Mizzou Report Card: Week 3 vs. No. 24 Boston College
No. 6 Missouri's report card after its 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College.
Touchdown Luther emerges in Mizzou's 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College
Luther Burden's big day catapults Mizzou to a 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College.
in other news
Flip watch: Update on two targets committed elsewhere
Missouri hosted one target committed elsewhere this weekend, another expected back on campus later this season.
Mizzou drops to No. 7 in the AP poll & remains at No. 8 in the Coaches poll
Missouri is ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the Coaches after its Week 3 win over No. 24 Boston College.
Snap Counts: Boston College
After each game this season, we will report the snap counts for individual Missouri players.