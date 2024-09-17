Nebraska commit Jeremiah Jones back at Missouri

Advertisement

in other news

Flip watch: Update on two targets committed elsewhere

Flip watch: Update on two targets committed elsewhere

Missouri hosted one target committed elsewhere this weekend, another expected back on campus later this season.

Premium contentForums content
 • Sean Williams
Mizzou drops to No. 7 in the AP poll & remains at No. 8 in the Coaches poll

Mizzou drops to No. 7 in the AP poll & remains at No. 8 in the Coaches poll

Missouri is ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the Coaches after its Week 3 win over No. 24 Boston College.

 • Jarod Hamilton
Snap Counts: Boston College

Snap Counts: Boston College

After each game this season, we will report the snap counts for individual Missouri players.

Premium content
 • Gabe DeArmond
Mizzou Report Card: Week 3 vs. No. 24 Boston College

Mizzou Report Card: Week 3 vs. No. 24 Boston College

No. 6 Missouri's report card after its 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College.

 • Jarod Hamilton
Touchdown Luther emerges in Mizzou's 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College

Touchdown Luther emerges in Mizzou's 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College

Luther Burden's big day catapults Mizzou to a 27-21 win over No. 24 Boston College.

 • Jarod Hamilton

in other news

Flip watch: Update on two targets committed elsewhere

Flip watch: Update on two targets committed elsewhere

Missouri hosted one target committed elsewhere this weekend, another expected back on campus later this season.

Premium contentForums content
 • Sean Williams
Mizzou drops to No. 7 in the AP poll & remains at No. 8 in the Coaches poll

Mizzou drops to No. 7 in the AP poll & remains at No. 8 in the Coaches poll

Missouri is ranked No. 7 in the AP poll and No. 8 in the Coaches after its Week 3 win over No. 24 Boston College.

 • Jarod Hamilton
Snap Counts: Boston College

Snap Counts: Boston College

After each game this season, we will report the snap counts for individual Missouri players.

Premium content
 • Gabe DeArmond
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 17, 2024
Nebraska commit Jeremiah Jones back at Missouri
circle avatar
Sean Williams  •  PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
Twitter
@SeanW_Rivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement