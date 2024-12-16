Nebraska transfer linebacker Mikai Gbayor commits to Mizzou

Mizzou got its second transfer commitment of the day when it announced linebacker Mikai Gbayor has signed with the Tigers.

Gbayor is a redshirt junior with one year of eligibility remaining.

In his junior season at Nebraska, Gbayor played in 12 games and started 11, recording 49 tackles including six for loss. He had one sack and three batted passes.

He was a 73.9 defensive player, 80.9 run blocker, 64.9 pass rusher and 64.8 coverage defender graded by PFF.

He joins a room losing all of its starters in Corey Flagg, Triston Newson and Chuck Hicks, as well as redshirt freshman Brayshawn Littlejohn to the portal.

Gbayor slots in as a starter, likely alongside Khalil Jacobs returning from injury and possibly freshman Nick Rodriguez.

The Tigers also had West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter on a visit yesterday and will likely still pursue another starter to fill out the room.