New in-state target talks Mizzou offer

NORTH KANSAS CITY — One of Missouri’s most recent scholarship offers in the 2023 class went to a familiar position at a familiar school: the North Kansas City defensive line. A season ago, the Hornets’ defensive front featured defensive tackles Domonique Orange, who landed a Missouri offer but ultimately signed with Iowa State, plus Edric Hill, a high-priority target in the 2023 class. Now, add defensive end Adepoju “PJ” Adeboware to the list. Adeboware has received a flood of new Power Five offers in recent weeks, and one of those came from Missouri when the Tigers extended an offer on Feb. 2. Adeboware called the influx of attention both “a good thing” and “overwhelming.” In the span of less than two weeks, he picked up seven offers, all from Power Five schools: Michigan, Illinois, Oregon, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, USC and Missouri. That adds to an offer list that already included Arkansas, Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas.

North Kansas City defensive end PJ Adeboware picked up a Missouri offer last week. (Mitchell Forde)

Adeboware said college coaches love his combination of length and speed. At 6-foot-4 with long limbs, he has the prototypical frame of an edge rusher with plenty of room to add weight. And while his speed and explosiveness have turned heads, he feels like he can still demonstrate more of that during his senior season. “I feel like I didn’t showcase that enough,” he said. “They’re going to see some speed off me, off that edge.” Adeboware also has a college pedigree. His older brother Adetomiwa Adeboware just put together a breakout year at Northwestern, where he started all 12 games at defensive end and recorded 36 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. Add it all up and Adeboware has college coaches intrigued. With so many of his offers just arriving in the past few weeks, he’s still in the early stages of his recruitment. But he has taken a few unofficial visits. He visited Kansas last month and he went to Missouri for a junior day last year. He’s scheduled to visit Oklahoma on March 5. He also said one school has started to stand out. “I’m liking Michigan,” Adeboware said. “They got two d-linemen that they’re about to send to the league. I couldn’t say anything else for sure yet, I’ve got a couple ideas, but I know one for sure I’m looking at is Michigan.”