News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-11 06:26:23 -0500') }} football Edit

New-look Jordan Elliott working to achieve consistency

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
@mitchell4d
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Jordan Elliott doesn’t really have an explanation. Asked about the final game of Missouri’s 2018 regular season, in which the Tiger defensive tackle dominated Arkansas’ offensive line, recording th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}