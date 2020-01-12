New OL target Dylan Spencer has official visit set with Mizzou
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri officially announced Marcus Johnson as the last piece to head coach Eli Drinkwitz's staff on Friday. The new offensive line coach wasted little time getting involved in recruiting, extendi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news