New Target Profile: Isaiah Hastings
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
One of Missouri’s recent offers went out to Clearwater (Fla.) Academy defensive tackle Isaiah Hastings in mid-July and now the Tigers are among his Top 8 schools.PowerMizzou.com has more on him below:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news