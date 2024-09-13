Advertisement
in other news
2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 36th Edition
Penalties, playoffs and the matchup with Boston College lead the way.
• Gabe DeArmond
2026 CB Justin Hopkins earns offer during Missouri visit
The rising 2026 DB details his visit and offer from Missouri inside.
• Sean Williams
Mizzou Football Notebook: Defending Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos
Mizzou talks about defending Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos, being efficient without the deep pass, and more.
• Jarod Hamilton
What Eli Drinkwitz said on Media Day ahead of Week 3 and what it means
What Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Media Day ahead of Week 3 versus Boston College.
• Jarod Hamilton
WATCH: Mizzou Media Day
Hear from Mizzou linebacker Triston Newson and offensive lineman Cayden Green at media day.
• Gabe DeArmond
in other news
2024 Macadoodles Mailbag: 36th Edition
Penalties, playoffs and the matchup with Boston College lead the way.
• Gabe DeArmond
2026 CB Justin Hopkins earns offer during Missouri visit
The rising 2026 DB details his visit and offer from Missouri inside.
• Sean Williams
Mizzou Football Notebook: Defending Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos
Mizzou talks about defending Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos, being efficient without the deep pass, and more.
• Jarod Hamilton
New Target Profile: Tobi Haastrup
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
No top targets for missouri available at this time.
Missouri
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- WR
- OT
- S
- PRO
- APB
- OT
- DT
- OG
- SDE
- OLB
Advertisement
Advertisement
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
football
2 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
2 - 0
Missouri
2 - 0
Boston Coll.
-16.5, O/U 54
2 - 0
Missouri
2 - 0
Vanderbilt
Finished
38
Missouri
0
Buffalo