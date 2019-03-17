Throughout spring football, we'll be talking to Mizzou's early enrollees. Today, we caught up with freshman cornerback Chris Shearin.

Question: First of all, you could still be a senior in high school right now. What’s been the biggest adjustment for you so far since getting to college?

Chris Shearin: “The game is faster, people are faster. You’re going against people that have been in college programs for four years. Just gotta keep fighting, fight for my life.”

Q: You didn’t come from just any high school, you came from IMG, which churns out a lot of college players. Do you feel like that helped the adjustment process?

CS: “Yeah, of course it helped. I came in a little bit bigger than the average freshman, and I came in with a little bit more knowledge and things like that, so I would say it helped a lot.”

Q: Your position coach (David Gibbs) is new to the team as well. Has there been a visible adjustment period for him, too, and what’s your relationship been like with him?

CS: “Oh, that’s my guy. Coach Gibbs is my guy. The lingo is different at different places, different techniques used in their schemes. So just trying to get used to it. Again, I’m just fighting.”

Q: What’s been the main feedback from the coaches so far? Anything in particular they’ve wanted you to work on?

CS: “Getting hands on guys. I’m used to, at my old high school, just motoring out and things like that. But in the SEC, these receivers are 6-4 and can fly, so you gotta get a hand on them to disrupt them or they’re just going to go right past you.”

Q: Would you say you’re more of a physical, press-type corner? Is that your style?

CS: “No, I’m a zone corner. I like to just be able to play off the quarterback. That’s what I did more or less at my old school.”

Q: How has that been different to what Mizzou does?

CS: “We’re more of a man-type of defense. So it’s a culture shock. I’m trying my hardest just to get used to it.”

Q: Has there been any teammates in particular that you’ve felt like have been helpful?

CS: “TP, Terry Petry. That’s my guy. That’s the big dog. And Acy. They try to give me tips and things like that. They were in my situation a couple years ago. So them in particular.”

Q: Do you have any specific goals in mind for this season?

CS: “I just want to help my team in any way possible.”