How important was it that you were able to get here in the spring?

"It was a blessing to be able to come in in the spring and get a quick look at the playbook, get a quick look at college life. I think that helped me tremendously."

Did you feel almost like a veteran when camp started then?

"I wouldn't say a vet, but I got a better understanding of what's going on, how camp is run, how Coach Odom wants the practice ran, the intensity, things like that."

I guess it was shortly after you got to campus that Coach Gibbs was hired. What's your relationship like with him?

"Coach Gibbs, man, that's my dog. He's one of the best coaches. He knows football, he understands football, his dad was a legendary coach. He's been around football his whole life. It's been a blessing to be honest."

What's been the biggest adjustment from high school, whether it's on the field or off?

"The speed is different. Everybody here is here for a reason. They understand that they've got something they want to prove and I've got something I want to prove. It's just competition."

Do you have goals set for this season?

"To be honest, I just want to help my team win. If that's on special teams, packages, or just being a great teammate. I'm just excited to be a Tiger. I'm just ready to see what goes on."

Coming from IMG, that's run a lot like a college program already. How much did that help?

"It's almost ran identical to be completely honest. Once again, that's a blessing I was able to go there and they acclimated me before I was even in college. I'm just excited to be here and ready to get the season started."