Throughout fall camp, PowerMizzou made an effort to talk to as many newcomers to the Missouri football team as possible. Our final question-and-answer is with linebacker Devin Nicholson, who joins the program from perennial power Cass Tech high school in the Detroit area.

Question: You’ve made it through fall camp. What did you take away from the last few weeks?

Devin Nicholson: “It’s a new experience. Great to get out here and compete every single day with my team.”

What would you say was the biggest difference coming from high school to this?

“Well I came from a real competitive high school, so we did basically the same thing. So I was accustomed to most of the things already. Just the team chemistry, way better team chemistry than I had in high school.”

Do you feel like there was anything in particular that you improved during camp, or that you need to continue to improve?

“Yeah, I feel like I worked more on technique.”

Are you playing more of inside or outside linebacker?

“Inside linebacker.”

Is that what you played in high school?

“Well, in high school I played outside linebacker, and in the nickel packages I played inside.”

Has that been a difficult adjustment at all?

“Slightly.”

You mentioned coming from Cass Tech, a larger high school that sends a lot of players to college. Do you feel like that gives you any kind of an advantage coming in here?

“Maybe not an advantage, but I feel like it got me ready.”

Do you have any individual goals for this season?

“Not individual goals, but for my team, I want to win as many games as possible.”