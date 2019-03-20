Throughout spring football, we're talking to some of the new faces in camp. Today, we chat with freshman cornerback Ishmael Burdine.

Question: First of all, you could be a senior in high school right now. What’s been the hardest part of the adjustment since getting here?

Ishmael Burdine: “Just managing my schedule by myself. Pretty much gotta be on my own. Wash clothes, get good on the weekends. That’s pretty much the hardest adjustment. My parents prepared me for this, so they did a pretty good job for me.”

Q: Did you play cornerback and safety in high school?

“Yeah I did both.”

Q: Since you’re only playing corner so far here, how has it been different than your role in high school?

“On defense, the scheme is more complex. It’s not as simple as playing man or deep third. I’m getting used to all that, and other than that I think it’s the same as high school.”

Q: What are some of the main things the coaches have had you focusing on so far?

“Right now it’s just technique in my zone coverage, technique in man coverage, and other than that, that’s pretty much it.”

Q: Have any teammates been especially helpful so far?

“(DeMarkus) Acy, he helps me a lot with the coverages and stuff, tells me what to do and a couple receivers have come and told me how good I’m doing. They’re just trying to make me better every day.”

Q: Didn’t you have a connection to Missouri, which kind of helped put it on your radar? Has that helped at all, coming all the way from Louisiana?

“My family on my mom’s side lives in Kansas City and my dad’s side lives in St. Louis, and this is kind of in the middle. I’m going to see my grandma next week for spring break.”

Q: What are your goals for this season?

“Just help the team, try to get on the field any way I can, make an impact.”