How tough was it, you're here for a couple of weeks then you get injured and are out for the rest of spring?

"It was hard at first, but now I know the playbook. The only thing is I can't be out there. But I'm getting mental reps so it's still working out right now."

So you still think it was a good decision to come in early?

"Oh yeah. I get to get a jump start on the playbook, on the weights, all that stuff."

That's been a thing the last few years that a lot of high school players have decided to enroll early. When did you make that decision?

"Probably last summer time I knew it would be the best decision for me to get in the program early."

Other than get healthy, what do you think you need to do between now and August to have a chance at playing time?

"Just gaining a little bit more weight and mastering the playbook and going out here in fall camp to compete."

How much do they have you eating every day?

"I eat a lot. I'm trying to gain weight as much as they want me to."

The one thing I've always heard, even though you aren't big, you can really hit. Is that just something that's been your style?

"Yeah, I always want to hit, but I want people to know I can cover as well. But hitting is fun and it's also fun to watch on tape."

Is there a guy you'd compare your game to, whether it's somebody in college or the NFL?

"When I was younger, I always compared myself to Sean Taylor because he liked to hit and he also could cover as well."

Every year there is talk about St. Louis and Mizzou. How much do you hope to be able to go back home and spread the word about Mizzou to guys that are still in high school?

"Mizzou, I couldn't see myself nowhere else now that I'm here. It's close to home. Whenever we get a break, all I got to do is drive an hour and 45 minutes back home. That's not bad. And we're building something here special. We play in the SEC, the best conference. There's nothing that can go wrong for Mizzou. We've got the best coaches, all that."