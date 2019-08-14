First off, how is your health?

"You're talking about my foot? That's a hundred percent. I'm good with that. It hurts now and then but it's pretty good. The reason I'm hurt right now, last Thursday I messed up my teeth in practice so they want to keep that safe."

When did you feel like you were ready to go from the foot injury?

"Around like the first week of July I was good to go with everything back running with the team and everything like that."

I'm sure you were frustrated to miss the spring, but how much did you feel like you were able to learn?

"I got three practices in in the spring. It was frustrating not being able to go the whole 15 practices, but I learned a lot, got a lot of mental reps, got in the film room and got a lot done."

Even though you didn't go through all the practices do you think it was important you got here a semester early?

"Oh yeah, for real. It was real big. I had gained a lot of weight, learned a lot about the playbook in college and all that stuff."

Have you set any goals for yourself as far as getting on the field?

"My number one goal is get on the travel team, work my way on the travel team being on special teams and make my role expand, whatever I do to help the defense this year."

Everybody has said they're learning all three safety spots. Is it just learn all three and figure out where you fit?

"You got to know all three positions because you don't know when your name is going to be called. You might need to play something in a game that you ain't played in practice so you got to know it."

I'm sure growing up in St. Louis you would always hear that Missouri was struggling in St. Louis. All of a sudden it looks like Missouri is doing pretty well in St. Louis. Can you sense something has changed?

"Yeah, something has changed. The Lou to the Zou movement has gotten bigger. They didn't get nobody from St. Louis in the 18 class, but they got a lot of people in the 19 class. I think they got more right now in the 2020 class. We're getting there."

Do you know what changed?

"I feel like people see that other guys can stay home and play for their home school and it makes other people want to do the same thing."

Do you feel like you and Jack Buford were kind of leaders in that?

"I feel that way, but you never know. People might have different circumstances."

