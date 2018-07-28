Missouri will host approximately 54 high-profile prospects during tonight's annual Night at the Zou. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and run until about 9 p.m. PowerMizzou.com will be in attendance throughout the evening keeping you updated on all the action and will talk to as many of the players as possible. The format will begin in the weight room with measurements and will then transfer over into the stadium for drills, combine testing, and a lot of one-on-one competition among the campers.

