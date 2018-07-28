Night at the Zou Preview
Missouri will host approximately 54 high-profile prospects during tonight's annual Night at the Zou. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and run until about 9 p.m. PowerMizzou.com will be in attendance throughout the evening keeping you updated on all the action and will talk to as many of the players as possible. The format will begin in the weight room with measurements and will then transfer over into the stadium for drills, combine testing, and a lot of one-on-one competition among the campers.
Click the image below to read The Chamber and get a comprehensive list of those expected to be in attendance.
|Class
|Number of Prospects
|Prospects with Offers
|
2019
|
36
|
9
|
2020
|
16
|
6
|
2021
|
2
|
0
|Position
|Number of Prospects
|Prospects with Offers
|
QB
|
4
|
0
|
RB
|
2
|
0
|
WR
|
8
|
5
|
TE
|
0
|
0
|
OL
|
8
|
3
|
DE
|
3
|
1
|
DT
|
2
|
0
|
LB
|
11
|
3
|
DB
|
4
|
2
|
ATH
|
4
|
1
|
K/P
|
7
|
0
|State
|Number of Prospects
|Prospects with Offers
|
Missouri
|
28
|
13
|
Illinois
|
5
|
0
|
Kansas
|
5
|
0
|
Oklahoma
|
4
|
0
|
Alabama
|
2
|
0
|
Arkansas
|
1
|
0
|
New Jersey
|
1
|
0
|
Tennessee
|
1
|
0
|
North Carolina
|
1
|
0
|
Texas
|
1
|
0
|
Indiana
|
1
|
0
|
D.C.
|
1
|
1
|
Michigan
|
2
|
1
Looking to Earn an Offer
By our count, 15 prospects will come to town with offers already in hand. That leaves 40 players looking to make an impression on the Missouri coaching staff and hoping to receive an offer based off their performance. Here are few we believe have a good shot at becoming new targets:
Commitment Watch
The Tigers are hoping that they pick up a few commitments on Saturday night, or at least the days shortly afterwards. Below are targets that we predict are most likely to join the Tigers 2019 recruiting class.