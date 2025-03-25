Aidan Shaw enters transfer portal

After three seasons with the Missouri Tigers, junior forward Aidan Shaw announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he has entered his name in the transfer portal.

Shaw originally committed to play for Cuonzo Martin before Dennis Gates began his tenure at the helm of the Tigers.

Shaw dropped his commitment to Mizzou during the coaching search, but recomitted after discussions with Gates.

“I would like to sincerely express my gratitude to the Mizzou staff for the opportunity to play at the University of Missouri,” Shaw said in his statement. “Over the past three years, I have had truly remarkable experiences filled with unforgettable moments.”

The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward made waves his freshman year, showing his athleticism on alley-oops that brought Mizzou Arena to its feet during gates first year in 2022-23 and even started two games that season, while averaging 10.5 minutes per game.

“I am incredibly grateful for the amazing fans and the wonderful individuals I’ve encountered along this journey,” Shaw said.

His sophomore season, he entered the starting linup 10 times while appearing in all 33 games the Tigers played, averaging 16.3 minutes and 3.8 rebounds per game, while blocking 36 shots.

But his numbers regressed in his junior campaign as Gates brought in multiple forwards ahead of him on the depth chart through the transfer portal and sophomore Trent Pierce entered the starting lineup as a regular.

Shaw’s offensive game never really developed within Gates’ system as he fell back to 9.1 minutes per game in just 28 appearances and no starts.

“Although it is a difficult decision, I believe it is important to prioritize my future,” Shaw said. “After careful consideration and discussions with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”

Shaw scored 283 points across his three seasons in Columbia, with the high mark of 126 coming as a sophomore.

He had a career-high 14 points against Georgia in his sophomore season as he went 7-of-8 from the field with six rebounds in 26 minutes.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

“Thank you, Mizzou, for everything,” Shaw said.