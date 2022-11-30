The transfer portal opens on Dec. 5 and a number of Tigers have already announced their intentions to enter it once it opens. Travion Ford, LJ Hewitt, DJ Jackson, Dominic Lovett, Zachary Lovett, Tyler Macon, Devin Nicholson, Davion Sistrunk and Jalani Williams are the players who have already decided they'll play college football somewhere else next season.

Dominic Lovett, who was reported to be heading to the transfer portal but hasn’t officially announced it himself, was the Southeastern Conference third leading receiver with 846 yards on 56 receptions with three touchdowns.

Hewitt played in one game after transferring from Gulf Coast (Miss.) C.C. Jackson was a three-star defensive back in the Class of 2021 and had three tackles and one pass deflection in four games. Zachary Lovett was a three-star linebacker in the Class of 2021 and played in 10 games on special teams. Macon, a four-star quarterback from the Class of 2021 played in three games. Nicholson was a three-star linebacker from the Class of 2019 and had 11 tackles and two pass deflections in 12 games. Williams was a four-star safety from the Class of 2019 and he played in 12 games and started one with 11 tackles and an interception.

Nicholson and Williams have one year of eligibility left.

Jackson, Hewitt and Sistrunk were all suspended at one point with Hewitt leaving the team in October and Sistrunk leaving the team in early November.

Players who enter the portal aren't barred from returning to Missouri.