Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-03 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Njoku recaps Mizzou official visit and where things stand

Gttfgvksn8a89cwyj6r8
Charles Njoku
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Wayne Hills (N.J.) tight end Charles Njoku already has a dozen scholarship offers and was recently bumped up to a four-star prospect in the latest Rivals rankings.Missouri is the one school the New...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}