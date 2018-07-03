Njoku recaps Mizzou official visit and where things stand
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Wayne Hills (N.J.) tight end Charles Njoku already has a dozen scholarship offers and was recently bumped up to a four-star prospect in the latest Rivals rankings.Missouri is the one school the New...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news