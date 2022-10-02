Missouri is a handful of plays from being 4-1, and unlike last season the reason they’re not has nothing to do with the defense. A missed field goal by an All-American kicker and a lost fumble by a player that has never fumbled against Auburn accounted for one loss. A penalty on first and goal and a penalty on a converted third down play against Georgia were the plays that (partially) have stopped this team from being 2-0 in the Southeastern Conference with a road win and a home win over the No. 1 team in the nation. Instead, No. 1 Georgia escapes Columbia with a narrow 26-22 win in a game that saw it limited to four field goals for the first 50 minutes and 21 seconds of the game. Missouri had nine tackles for loss, six pass deflections, two forced turnovers and two sacks and it still wasn’t enough. “Defensively, we continued to battle and battle,” said Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz. … “But too many self-inflicted wounds on the offensive side of the ball to score a touchdown in the red zone and that is the difference in the game.” As if the reigning national champions coming to town wasn't enough. The Bulldogs decided they would try and play some mind games before the actual game began Three Georgia defensive linemen, led by Preseason All-SEC first team selection Jalen Carter, came on Missouri’s side of the field (the back pylon of Missouri's endzone specifically) as the offensive and defensive linemen were stretching. Defensive end Darius Robinson, defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan and defensive end DJ Coleman were vocal in letting the Bulldog players know they were on the wrong side of the field before it got a little chippy.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdOKAmXMgZ2V0dGluZyBjaGlwcHkgb3V0IGhlcmUgYmVmb3JlIGtp Y2sgYmV0d2VlbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvVUdBP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVUdB PC9hPiBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFn L01penpvdT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01p enpvdTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ZBQzVQOEJiU2giPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mQUM1UDhCYlNoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphcm9k IChAamFyb2RjaGFtaWx0b24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vamFyb2RjaGFtaWx0b24vc3RhdHVzLzE1NzYzMzk2NDc4MDE2MzA3MjA/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Nothing came of it, but the three aforementioned Tigers hyped up the rest of the group before heading into the locker room. The result was the defense arguably playing one of its best halves in years, and followed an overall masterclass performance in week four with another in week five. Entering week five, Georgia was fourth in the FBS in total offense averaging 531.5 yards per game, fifth in third down conversion at .591 %, 16th in turnovers lost with three and tied for 16th in scoring offense averaging 42.2 points per game. Mizzou held them to 481 yards, 4 of 13 on third down (30%), forced two fumbles and held them to 26 points with the last 14 points coming at in the last nine minutes and 39 seconds. Safety Jaylon Carlies had a game-high 13 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. Ty’Ron Hopper, who for the fifth game in a row has proven to be one of if not the most effective defender on the team, had seven tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. Hopper has had at least five tackles in every game this season. Safety Martez Manuel didn’t shy away from facing the best tight end group in the country. He had six tackles, two pass deflections and a tackle for loss. The scoreboard shows that Georgia had more points than Mizzou, but the loss isn’t because the moment was too big for the defense or because the defense didn’t come to play. For the second week in a row, it just didn't have enough help on the offensive end.

There's something to be hopeful about with this resilient Tigers team



When Mizzou beat FCS opponent Abilene Christian 34-17 in week three there was a sense that it was an underwhelming victory. Even one of the first things Drinkwitz said after that game was that the team needed to re-evaluate the offensive line after it had six penalties called on it. The team made some personnel and schematic adjustments and got into a cage with the Tigers that wear burnt orange and navy blue. The Tigers in black and gold had Auburn dead to rights twice, but didn’t come away victorious. For some teams, that could've defined their seasons and sent them into a tailspin, but not Missouri. “It sucked last weekend and it sucks again because no one ever likes to lose, but this team really responds to adversity very well and will continue to lean on each other,” said Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire. “No matter the circumstances or outcome of the game.” For over 50 minutes against the No. 1 team in the nation, Missouri had Georgia’s number and once held a 13-point lead in the second quarter and a 22-12 lead with 14 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Speaking of bouncing back, Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis did that and proved that week four was a fluke. After missing a 26-yard field goal that would’ve won Missouri the game against Auburn he came back with a bang. Not only was Mevis 5 of 5 and outscored Georgia by himself with 16 points through three and a half quarters. He made field goals from 22, 41, 49, 52 and 56 yards away. The latter tied a career-long. Mevis told the media on Tuesday that he would respond on Saturday and he did by accounting for 72% of Missouri’s points. “He’s a stud,” Drinkwitz said. “No one doubted him, and we’ve always believed in him. He did a great job.”

Penalties have arguably been Mizzou's biggest adversary

Entering week four, Missouri was tied for 111th in the FBS with 34 penalties for 276 yards. On Saturday, it had seven penalties for 66 yards. All four of the offensive penalties were on the offensive line, and two of them probably changed the complexion of the game. The aforementioned false start penalty on right guard Mitchell Walters on first and goal from Georgia’s one-yard line after Cody Schrader’s 63-yard run near the end of the second quarter. The Tigers settled for a field goal and go up 16-3 instead of 20-3. That penalty arguably cost the Tigers seven points (assuming the Tigers score a touchdown and Mevis makes the PAT). Walters had a 15-yard hands to the face penalty on a third and seven converted by wide receiver Barrett Banister. Not only was the first down erased but it went from third and seven to third and 22. Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook threw a quick pass to the flat to wide receiver Mookie Cooper for little gain and the Tigers punted on third and long. Whether it's nine penalties (eight on offense) versus an FCS team in week three, an offsides penalty against Auburn on fourth down in overtime or penalties like the Tigers had versus Georgia the Tigers haven't been able to get out of their own way. "I don't even know who it was called on (the hands to the face penalty), but he didn't mean to do it, and I think he's going to learn from it and we move on," Banister said. "Like, we can't do anything about that now. We're just trying to move on and get better and keep making strides as a team."



What happened on the last offensive series for Mizzou