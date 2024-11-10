Norfolk State beats Mizzou, 57-54

The Tiger offense never got rolling.

For the first time this season, Missouri failed to score 20 points in a quarter as it fell to Norfolk State 57-54 at Mizzou Arena on Sunday.

“We’ve got a lot of new players that are continuing to figure out how to play together,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said.

The game was off to a poor start from the opening jump as the Tigers tipped the ball, but Anjanae Richardson grabbed it sprinting toward the basket alone for a layup to put the Spartans up two seconds into the game.

The Tigers jumped ahead 9-6 after a Laniah Randle layup, but Diamond Johnson answered with a layup, her first made shot of a 17-point day for Norfolk State.

Missouri led 12-8 after an Abbey Schreacke 3-pointer with 3:12 left in the first quarter, the first of her five made 3s in a team-high 15-point performance.

”It’s always just a good look seeing the ball go through the net,” Schreacke said.

But the Spartans got a 3 from Niya Fields with 51 seconds left in the first quarter to take a 13-12 lead into the first break.

Missouri came back to tie after Ashton Judd hit a 3 with 6:57 left before halftime, but the Spartans were in control for much of the second quarter, extending as far as a five-point lead after Richardson hit a 3 with 2:27 left before the break.

The Spartans took a 26-23 lead into halftime after a Tionna Herron layup cut the lead for the Tigers. It was Herron’s first appearance this season as she continues her recovery from open-heart surgery her freshman year.

“It was good to see Tree (Herron) out there in her minutes,” Pingeton said. “And probably would have gotten her a few more minutes if Angie (Ngalakulondi) wasn’t having the half that she was having.”

The Spartans extended the lead to 33-25 after a Kierra Wheeler fast break layup, two of her 14 points, with 8:25 left in the third, then Norfolk State held a multi-possession lead throughout the third until Schreacke connected on right-wing transition 3 with 53 seconds left to send the teams into the final break with the Spartans up 42-40.

“I thought Abbey did a tremendous job for us tonight,” Pingeton said.