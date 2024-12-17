Northwest Missouri State transfer DL Langden Kitchen commits to Mizzou

Missouri received its fifth commitment out of the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, the Tigers landed Northwest Missouri State transfer defensive end Langden Kitchen, a three-star in the 2025 class. Kitchen, who entered the portal after his sophomore season with the Bearcats, totaled 21 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 11 games this past season.

Kitchen visited Missouri on Monday and Tuesday, picking the Tigers over Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound edge became the program's first lineman transfer in the current cycle, joining the Tigers with two years of eligibility.