Notebook: Mizzou starters take care of business against SEMO

After losing its SEC opener at Kentucky last week, a few questions swirled around Missouri’s team entering its matchups with SEMO: Namely, could a defense ranked last among all Power Five teams against the run get better on the ground, and could Bazelak and his receivers connect on more downfield shots? The Tigers looked strong in both areas in the first half against SEMO. Missouri led 38-0 in points and out-gained the Redhawks 458-69 in total yardage during the first 30 minutes before removing most of its starters and cruising to a 59-28 win.

“Backed up, we felt like it's something that they showed on film that we could potentially get under that deep ball there, and offensive line did a nice job in protection, and he did a nice job making a contested catch,” Drinkwitz said.

But Drinkwitz didn’t call for a run with star tailback Tyler Badie . Instead, quarterback Connor Bazelak faked the handoff and threw deep downfield. Ohio State transfer Mookie Cooper caught the pass for a gain of 46 yards.

With his team already leading Southeast Missouri 21-0 late in the first quarter, Eli Drinkwitz would have been forgiven for calling a conservative play. His Missouri team had all the momentum as it started its fourth drive of the game at its own one-yard line, where a passing play comes with increased risk of a safety and any interception is a threat to be returned for a touchdown.

No surprise, after getting gashed for 341 rushing yards by Kentucky, defensive end Isaiah McGuire said stopping the run was the top priority for the Missouri defense on Saturday. The Tigers succeeded during the first half — and they stopped the pass, too. At halftime, SEMO had amassed 56 rushing yards on 14 attempts, and Drinkwitz said the majority of those came when quarterback CJ Ogbonna couldn’t find an open receiver and scrambled. The Redhawks gained just three first downs and didn’t cross midfield.

“We knew we had to stop the run,” McGuire said. “That was the most important thing in the game, that was our most important key thing as a unit. And we did it in the first half.”

While defensive coordinator Steve Wilks did coach this week’s game from the coaches’ box after spending the past two weeks on the sideline, McGuire said Missouri didn’t do anything different schematically against the run. The defense simply executed better. Drinkwitz agreed.

“I thought we were much better at destroying blocks,” he said. “I thought we were much better tackling. We still had a couple of contain issues. Really the rushing yards in the first half were on passes that we weren't keeping contained, which is a nemesis that’s gonna have to get fixed and continue to focus on details with that. But for the most part in the first half, we shut them out, they gained less than 100 yards.”

SEMO found quite a bit more success on the ground after halftime, when Missouri had subbed out its regular contributors. Drinkwitz said at that point, with the game in control, he didn’t want to risk injury or a player getting called for targeting and being suspended for the first half of next week’s matchup at Boston College.

While the Redhawks ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns in the second half (averaging 11.3 yards per carry) Drinkwitz isn’t sweating those numbers. He said he was “not concerned in the least” about Missouri being out-scored after halftime and noted that many of the players on the field at that point had not only never played in a college game before, but had spent most of their practice time on the scout team.

“We’d have had a better chance to run SEMO’s defense against SEMO’s offense right there,” Drinkwitz said. “I mean, they hadn’t been on the defensive side of the ball except for fall camp. So it is what it is, you’ve got to try to survive on talent, pretty vanilla. But, I mean, I take a lot of confidence away from what we were able to do and the improvements that we've made in one game.”

On the other side of the ball, Drinkwitz wasn’t afraid to let Bazelak air the ball out, even though Bazelak said the loss at Kentucky “took a toll” on him physically. He got hit a couple times against SEMO and at one point appeared to flex his right hand but said after the game that he felt fine.

“Connor, I think, is trying to get an acting deal for his NIL for as much as he sits there and wallows after he gets hit,” Drinkwitz said. “Everybody’s nervous about it, and I say, are you okay? And he’s like, yeah, I’m just putting on. I’m like, cut that crap out.”

Bazelak threw 30 times in the first half, completing 21 of those attempts for 346 yards and three touchdowns. He hit on each of his first 10 throws. He’s only topped those yardage and touchdown totals two other times in his career, despite only playing half the game.

And when he dropped back, Bazelak had the green light to throw deep. In addition to the connection with Cooper, he completed another 46-yard pass in the first quarter, a play-action touchdown to Boo Smith. He missed on a couple other downfield throws, as well.

Wide receiver Keke Chism said deep passing success results from repetition, so it was good for Bazelak and the receiving corps to connect on a couple long balls in a game setting.

“That's got to be a huge advantage for us, pushing the ball down the field,” Chism said. “Especially going into SEC play, you’ve got to be able to make the defense respect what you got going on down the field to open up the lines for the running back and make it easier for those guys to have success. I feel like we did a good job with executing deep.”

In one final act of aggression, Drinkwitz kept his offense on the field for a fourth down and two in the final minute first half. Missouri already led 31-0 at that point. Drinkwitz could have allowed the clock to wind down to the final seconds before calling timeout and sending Harrison Mevis onto the field for a chip shot.

Instead, he stopped the clock with 28 seconds left and called for a handoff to Badie. Badie gained four yards, moving the chains, and then scored a play later. Both Badie and Chism said Drinkwitz viewed the red zone reps as too valuable an opportunity to pass up.

Those would be the final snaps played by Bazelak, Badie and the majority of the offensive starters. That was fine with Bazelak, who felt he accomplished all he needed to during the first 30 minutes.

“You hope within two quarters that you play well enough and put enough points on the board,” he said. “So we did, and I was kind of glad I was able to sit out the second half.”