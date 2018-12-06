Odom excited to get Bryant on campus
Kelly Bryant publicly committed to Missouri on Tuesday night. On Thursday, the Tigers received and filed financial aid agreement papers from the quarterback, which means Mizzou can publicly acknowledge him.
We spoke with Tiger head coach Barry Odom about his new quarterback on Thursday afternoon.
Bryant announced he would transfer from Clemson after four games when Dabo Swinney named freshman Trevor Lawrence the Tigers’ starting quarterback. Missouri was one of the first teams to reach out to the graduate transfer after that announcement.
“When we first learned of the transfer was able to get the release and contact him there was a mutual (interest) and when that happens you go full press into the recruiting mode and we established an opportunity,” Odom said. “He liked the place, could see himself here, Drew’s success and the offense’s success, he was interested in the style of play and could see himself fitting in with the guys.”
Bryant took an official visit to Columbia when Mizzou played Kentucky. He also took trips to North Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Auburn and briefly was tied to Florida and Miami as well. The Tiger coaches stayed in contact and had an in-home visit with Bryant on Monday, November 27th. It was during that visit that Bryant told Odom and offensive coordinator Derek Dooley he was coming to Missouri.
“I knew that at this point he was the top quarterback recruit in the country and it would be foolish for me to sit back and say ‘Oh, we got him,’ Odom said. “I knew there would be a late push.”
Indeed there was, mainly from Auburn. Bryant took an official visit there last weekend and then hosted Gus Malzahn on an in-home visit Tuesday afternoon, just hours before he was set to announce his final decision.
“I don’t know if you ever get used to it,” Odom said of the stress of those final hours. “We all have come to know until you really get final confirmation with the papers and the signature…”
But Bryant did indeed stick to what he had told Odom and Dooley and committed to Missouri. Prospects can only sign one National Letter of Intent. What Bryant has signed is a financial aid agreement. That binds Missouri to pay for his scholarship once he shows up in class, but doesn’t technically bind Bryant to Mizzou. He could theoretically sign similar papers with another school and enroll there. But there is no concern that will happen. Bryant is set to arrive in Columbia and begin classes in mid-January.
“We’re thrilled to get the news and can’t wait to get him on campus and get started and develop the relationship that’s needed with that position with our team,” Odom said.
Odom declined to name Bryant his starting quarterback just yet, saying that “it’s our job to find a way to get our best eleven on the field.” But it would be shocking if anyone other than the former Clemson starter was atop the depth chart by the end of spring football.
“I like the guys at that spot,” Odom said. “I also believe that it’s every staff’s job to always look and bring in what we think evaluation wise can improve our roster and our program. Kelly hit every category we were looking for.”
So the next step for Missouri is tweaking its offense to fit Bryant. He’s a different quarterback than Dooley had last year. Drew Lock has one of the country’s best arms and Missouri’s attack the last two years has relied heavily on a downfield passing attack. Bryant isn’t the passer Lock is, but ran for more than 700 yards and 11 touchdowns in his one full year as Clemson’s starter.
“I think as a coach you take what the skillset of your players is and you adapt around that just like Derek did this year,” Odom said. “He took what we did well and fit that into what we wanted to do this year. That will be the same thing we do with Kelly.”
Before any of that, Missouri has a final game to play with Lock under center. The Tigers will face Oklahoma State on New Year’s Eve in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis. That’s where Odom was on Thursday afternoon, doing some pre-bowl activities with the Liberty Bowl people. But just like many of the fans, the head coach does have an eye on next season.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun this spring.”