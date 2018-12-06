Kelly Bryant publicly committed to Missouri on Tuesday night. On Thursday, the Tigers received and filed financial aid agreement papers from the quarterback, which means Mizzou can publicly acknowledge him.

We spoke with Tiger head coach Barry Odom about his new quarterback on Thursday afternoon.

Bryant announced he would transfer from Clemson after four games when Dabo Swinney named freshman Trevor Lawrence the Tigers’ starting quarterback. Missouri was one of the first teams to reach out to the graduate transfer after that announcement.

“When we first learned of the transfer was able to get the release and contact him there was a mutual (interest) and when that happens you go full press into the recruiting mode and we established an opportunity,” Odom said. “He liked the place, could see himself here, Drew’s success and the offense’s success, he was interested in the style of play and could see himself fitting in with the guys.”



Bryant took an official visit to Columbia when Mizzou played Kentucky. He also took trips to North Carolina, Arkansas, Mississippi State and Auburn and briefly was tied to Florida and Miami as well. The Tiger coaches stayed in contact and had an in-home visit with Bryant on Monday, November 27th. It was during that visit that Bryant told Odom and offensive coordinator Derek Dooley he was coming to Missouri.

“I knew that at this point he was the top quarterback recruit in the country and it would be foolish for me to sit back and say ‘Oh, we got him,’ Odom said. “I knew there would be a late push.”

Indeed there was, mainly from Auburn. Bryant took an official visit there last weekend and then hosted Gus Malzahn on an in-home visit Tuesday afternoon, just hours before he was set to announce his final decision.

“I don’t know if you ever get used to it,” Odom said of the stress of those final hours. “We all have come to know until you really get final confirmation with the papers and the signature…”