Ohio transfer DL Bralen Henderson commits to Mizzou

Missouri reinforced its interior defensive line Saturday. The Tigers received the commitment of Ohio transfer Bralen Henderson after the defensive tackle visited Monday. Henderson, a former two-star strongside defensive end in the 2021 class, will have one season of eligibility remaining. Henderson started 14 games for the Bobcats during his redshirt junior season. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound tackle tallied one sack and 26 tackles -- 14 solo and two for loss. Across his previous three seasons, he appeared in 18 games, making two starts and totaling 25 tackles.

