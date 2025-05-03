Ohio transfer DL Bralen Henderson commits to Mizzou

Missouri reinforced its interior defensive line Saturday.
The Tigers received the commitment of Ohio transfer Bralen Henderson after the defensive tackle visited Monday. Henderson, a former two-star strongside defensive end in the 2021 class, will have one season of eligibility remaining.
Henderson started 14 games for the Bobcats during his redshirt junior season. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound tackle tallied one sack and 26 tackles -- 14 solo and two for loss. Across his previous three seasons, he appeared in 18 games, making two starts and totaling 25 tackles.
Henderson will enroll at Missouri as a graduate transfer. He'll join a defensive tackle room that lost captain and starter Kristian Williams to exhausted eligibility this offseason, but the position group returned key contributors in Marquis Gracial, Jalen Marshall, Chris McClellan and Sterling Webb this spring.
A graduate of Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic, Henderson became the fourth Pennsylvania product to join Missouri this offseason, with quarterbacks Beau Pribula and Matt Zollers and linebacker Josiah Trotter enrolling in January.
Rated a two-star transfer, Henderson chose Missouri over California, Georgia Tech, Utah, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and Washington State among others. The Tigers offered Henderson on Thursday.
