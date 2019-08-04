News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-04 07:58:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Okwuegbunam brings perspective in return from injury

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
@mitchell4d
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

At the conclusion of each Missouri football practice, the Tiger players converge and kneel as head coach Barry Odom addresses the team, then they splinter into smaller huddles around the field, one...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}