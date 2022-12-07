Less than a month ago, Missouri thought it was going to get Hyrin White back on the offensive line in 2022. It appears that will not be the case as Mike Farrell reported on Twitter that White, a sixth-year graduate student looking to get a seventh year from the NCAA via a medical waiver, has entered the transfer portal. A team spokesman confirmed the report with PowerMizzou.com .

Prior to Missouri's 11th game of the season against New Mexico State, Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz was asked about White, who had missed the entire 2022 season with an undisclosed injury.

"My conversations with Hyrin and his parents are that we're going to apply for a medical redshirt for this year and we feel confident that the NCAA will grant that," Drinkwitz said. "We're very excited that if that's granted he would spend another year with us. And that's really for him the best possible outcome for him to be able to rehab and retrained and still have an opportunity to play at the next level."

White signed with Missouri in the 2017 recruiting class and redshirted that season. He played in eight games in 2018 and 11 in 2019, making two starts at right tackle. He missed the entire 2020 season with an injury, but was Mizzou's starting right tackle in 11 games in 2021 before missing this year with an injury again.

In general, if you miss two full years due to injury, you can apply for a medical redshirt to get an extra season of eligibility, which is the process White will pursue. He just won't do it at Missouri.

The Tigers struggled all season at right tackle. Zeke Powell began the year as the starter, but was lost to injury for the season at Auburn. Connor Wood moved from right guard to right tackle after the Powell injury. The last two weeks of the year, true freshman Armand Membou played right tackle and Wood moved back to guard. White would have been a candidate to push for a starting role in 2022 if he returned healthy.

Instead, he becomes the tenth Mizzou scholarship player to enter the portal joining LJ Hewitt, Davion Sistrunk, DJ Jackson, Tyler Macon, Travion Ford, Dominic Lovett, Zachary Lovett, Devin Nicholson and Jalani Williams.

Missouri is likely to be active looking for offensive linemen to add in the portal.