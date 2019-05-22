The three-star prospect picked up an offer from the Tigers during an unofficial visit back in March for a spring practice.

Missouri picked up their fourth commitment on Wednesday night in Mehlville (Mo.) offensive tackle Mitchell Walters , who announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Twitter.

We asked the 6-foot-8, 275-pound prospect what stands out about Missouri at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp at East St. Louis this past weekend.



"The coaching staff," Walters noted. "It felt like family the first time I went there. They have that new facility coming in and everything is going to be top notch."

Throughout the recruiting process, Walters has formed a great relationship with offensive line coach Brad Davis and was impressed with his coaching abilities during his visit back in March.

"He's a real good guy," he said. "Whenever I sat in on one of the meetings with his players, he just really interacted with the guys and made it fun to be in there but also got after it."

"He likes how I got length but can still move. He also likes that I can get to the second level and finish."

Walters becomes the fourth in-state commitment for the Tigers, joining Chaminade (Mo.) quarterback Brady Cook, Francis Howell (Mo.) offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer, and Kirkwood wide receiver Jay Maclin.

The Mehlville product chose the Tigers over Iowa State, Kentucky, Indiana, Purdue, TCU, Arizona, and others.

- Rivals.com Midwest analyst Josh Helmholdt on Walters:

"After seeing Walters on Sunday, it's easy to see why his stock has risen this spring. He measured in over 6-foot-7 and has that athleticism to stay on the edge at the next level. The challenge for a player of Walters' height is not to play too high, but he is a natural knee-bender and won several repetitions with impressive pancakes."