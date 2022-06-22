OL target Amir Herring sets commitment date
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri is currently awaiting their first offensive line commitment of the 2023 class as the staff has been patient in their approach that particular position group and are in the mix for a solid ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news