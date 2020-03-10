OL target Bryson Estes enjoys Missouri visit, planning OV
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
One of Missouri's top offensive line targets was among the handful of high-profile recruits in Columbia this weekend for the Tigers' junior day, Georgia product Bryson Estes."I had a great visit an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news