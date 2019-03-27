OL target looking to visit in April
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Channelview (Tex.) prospect Paula Vaipulu is another offensive line target the Missouri coaching staff is keeping close tabs on since extending an offer back in February.The rising 2020 prospect al...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news