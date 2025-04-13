Overall basketball transfer portal wish list

After his most recent visit in March, three-star Nick Hankins Jr. will return to Missouri in late May.
The Elite 11/All 22 regional tour hit Ohio on Sunday, and Greg Smith was there scouting the event.
The Missouri Tigers claimed one out of three games against Mississippi State. Here's a recap of the action.
The Missouri Tigers were swept by Florida, but beat SIUE. Check out all the action from last week.
After one season with the Tigers, Talan Chandler announced his intentions to depart the program.
