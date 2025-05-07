The week that was: April 28-May 4

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
It was another big week for Missouri Tiger athletics and it’s easy to miss stuff.
So here’s a rundown of all the stuff we didn’t cover with links to what we did.
Football
I started the week updating my running thread of NEZ construction update photos, here is that photo gallery.
Then Kenny had a recruiting notebook on Monday, then he wrote about walk-on quarterback Kameron Eleby.
Kenny also wrote about Eliah Drinkwitz talking about the Tigers’ first three transfer additions in the spring portal, before writing about Kyler Kuhn getting a Mizzou offer. He added a recruiting notebook Wednesday.
I then wrote about Josiah Trotter living up to the family standard before Kenny wrote about Elijah Goins as a diamond in the rough.
We had a story about Laird Veatch discussing the NEZ construction.
Kenny added a recruiting notebook on Friday.
The Tigers added Ohio defensive tackle Bralen Henderson, here is our story on his commitment and the deep dive looking at his production.
Kenny wrote about Mizzou setting an in-home visit with Noah Best.
Then I added a story about Drinkwitz talking about the team’s high draft picks.
Kenny posted a recruiting notebook on Sunday.
Men's Basketball
The Tigers opened the week hiring Steve Wright to fill one of the two open assistant coaching positions, here is our story on Wright.
Then I wrote about the SEC’s biggest losses and biggest gains in the transfer portal.
Missouri then added Jayden Stone in the transfer portal to get the Tiger roster to 14. Here is our story on his commitment.
Women's Basketball
The Tigers added another new transfer with Jayla Smith from Purdue, here is our story on the commitment.
They then added Lisa Thompson from Rutgers on Friday. Here is our story on that commitment.
I also wrote about Grace Slaughter’s decision to stay with the team when she could have transferred.
Softball
The Tigers ended the regular season taking 2-of-3 against Georgia. Here is a recap of the series.
I also posted two photo galleries from the series opener against the Bulldogs, you can find Part 1 here and you can find Part 2 here.
Baseball
The Tigers opened the week with a loss in the first Border War matchup of the season on Tuesday. Here is a recap of the game.
Kenny wrote about Laird Veatch talking about the future of the Tiger baseball team.
Then they lost three more in a weekend series against Georgia. Here is a recap of the series.
Gymnastics
I wrote a recap story about the Tiger gymnastics performance in the Final Four, here is that story.
Track & Field
The Tigers went to College Station for the Texas A&M Alumni Muster and set a couple of top-10 program marks Saturday.
Reagan Kimrey posted the program’s ninth-best women’s hammer throw mark at 192-feet, 11-inches, a personal best that took third in the meet. Petra Gombas took fourth at 184-10.
Alicia Burnett ran the ninth best women’s 400-meter run mark, taking seventh in 54.85.
Sam Innes took third in the men’s hammer throw at 215-1, while Ames Burton placed fourth in the women’s shot put at 44-9.75.
Chase Crawford placed second in the men’s shot put with a personal record of 58-1.75, while Hayden Dixon was fourth at 57-10.5.
Burton took second in the women’s discus with a toss of 174-6, while Tarique George won the men’s discus with a personal record of 186-11, TJ Wiggins took fourth at 176-11 and Rece Rowan placed fifth at 172-8.
Valentina Barrios threw the javelin 163-11 for third, while Val Galligan tossed it 155-4 for fourth in the women’s javelin, while Callan Saldutto heaved the javelin 234-9 to take the top spot in the men’s competition.
Sterling Scott won the men’s triple jump with a leap of 52-5.75, while Claudina Diaz was second in the women’s high jump, clearing 6-0.75.
Rahel Broemmel ran a time of 4:21.5 in the women’s 1,500-meter run for second, while Anneken Viljoen was just behind at 4:22.65 for third. Jamie Mora took second in the men’s 1,500 with a personal record of 3:46.01, while Ryan Eddington was third with a personal record of 3:46.97.
The Tigers will head to the SEC Outdoor Championships in Lexington, Kentucky, from May 15-17.
