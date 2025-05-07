The week that was: April 28-May 4

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

It was another big week for Missouri Tiger athletics and it’s easy to miss stuff. So here’s a rundown of all the stuff we didn’t cover with links to what we did.

Football

Men's Basketball

The Tigers opened the week hiring Steve Wright to fill one of the two open assistant coaching positions, here is our story on Wright. Then I wrote about the SEC’s biggest losses and biggest gains in the transfer portal. Missouri then added Jayden Stone in the transfer portal to get the Tiger roster to 14. Here is our story on his commitment.

Women's Basketball

Softball

The Tigers ended the regular season taking 2-of-3 against Georgia. Here is a recap of the series. I also posted two photo galleries from the series opener against the Bulldogs, you can find Part 1 here and you can find Part 2 here.

Baseball

The Tigers opened the week with a loss in the first Border War matchup of the season on Tuesday. Here is a recap of the game. Kenny wrote about Laird Veatch talking about the future of the Tiger baseball team. Then they lost three more in a weekend series against Georgia. Here is a recap of the series.

Gymnastics

I wrote a recap story about the Tiger gymnastics performance in the Final Four, here is that story.

Track & Field