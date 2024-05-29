PowerMizzou will do a position-by-position comparison. Next up, are the wide receivers. We'll do just the top five scholarship players on the depth chart for this group.

Spring ball and the spring transfer portal are long behind us, which means Missouri's roster is taking more of a definitive shape. So now is as good a time as any to compare the 2023 team to this year's team.

In 2023, Luther Burden III had one of the best receiving seasons in program history with 86 receptions, 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. Those were good for the sixth-most receptions and third-most receiving yards in Mizzou single-season history.

It's hard for Burden to do better in 2024 when he started the season with six straight games with 96 or more yards. However, he put himself in the upper echelon of wide receivers last year and with Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze in the NFL, Burden may be the best receiver in the nation.

Another year under offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and a third season with quarterback Brady Cook might allow for Burden to improve on his receiving totals across the board in 2024. It won’t be easy but it’s very possible.

Theo Wease couldn't have landed in a better place.

The former Sooner built a good connection with Cook as WR2 in Wease’s first year in Columbia, and he proved to be the viable red zone threat Mizzou was missing a year earlier with five of his six touchdowns coming in the red zone.

He recorded 49 receptions for 682 yards and six touchdowns.

With Burden, Brett Norfleet, Speedy Johnson, Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll, Wease can't be doubled in the red zone. So there should be more opportunities in general but especially in the red zone.

Like Wease, Cooper had a career year in 2023 with 36 receptions for 447 yards.

Cooper had some big moments last year and from Weeks 3-8 recorded at least 50 receiving yards in five of the six contests.

Mizzou doesn't need him to carry the whole receiving load, it just needs him to do his part. He did that last year and can probably do it again with the aforementioned playmakers on offense being able to help with the spacing.

If Cooper can get to the 500-600 yard range and get into the end zone (hasn't scored a touchdown since 2021) then that would be an excellent season.