Penn State transfer QB Beau Pribula commits to Mizzou

Beau Pribula answered the question around the quarterback position for Missouri on Sunday. The Penn State transfer committed to the Tigers over Iowa, Mississippi and UCF after visiting the program Tuesday and Wednesday. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound quarterback announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 15. Pribula, who spent the past three seasons with the Nittany Lions, will enter a room currently with three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster: graduate Drew Pyne, redshirt junior Sam Horn and freshman Matt Zollers.

Like Pribula, Zollers is also a Pennsylvania native. Unlike Pribula, he didn't entertain a commitment to Penn State, standing as the expected future starter at the quarterback position for Missouri. Zollers and Pribula also know each other well, while both represented by Aurum Sports.

With the return of starting quarterback Drew Allar, Pribula put his dream of being the Nittany Lions starting quarterback to the side for an opportunity elsewhere, but even as the backup quarterback listed on the depth chart, the redshirt freshman provided a spark to the Penn State offense. Pribula passed for 275 yards and five touchdowns on 26 completions, picking up 242 yards and four more scores on the ground. That wrinkle to his dual-threat ability will only better a Missouri offense that's called for the quarterback to pick up first downs with his legs each game. Over the past two seasons, Pribula amounted 571 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns for Penn State.